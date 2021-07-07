Wilson Wilborn, 86 of Section, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Sherrell Wilborn; daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Chubby Pope; daughter-in-law, Jerolyn Wilborn; grandchildren, Keesha (Aaron) Lyons, Jerrica Pope, Jarred (Rebecca) Pope, Jason Wilborn and Brandy Waterhouse; great grandchildren, Ada Marie and Kayleigh Lyons; brother, Willard Wilborn and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Authur and Rhoda Wilborn; son, Tim Wilborn; granddaughter, Sara Wilborn Cormier; mother-in-law, Flora McCain and siblings, Hubert, Eskel, Burma, Betty, Berline and Bobbie Lee.