Jessie Roberts, 97 of Hollywood, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Mr. Roberts was born on Sept. 19, 1922. He was a member of the United States Army, serving in World War II.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Mae Roberts; daughters, Lori (Wesley) Phillips and Wanda (RC) Wann; sons, Dwain (Kaye) Roberts and Jerry (Marlene) Roberts; grandchildren, Patricia Smith, Emily Jackson, Jeremy Roberts, Marcus Helstowski, Tyler Phillips, Marley Phillips and Terry Wann and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Annie Roberts and grandson, David Roberts.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson. Military honors and interment will be at Stevenson City Cemetery with Tyler Phillips and Bobby Smith officiating.
