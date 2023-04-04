Donnie Ray Holderfield, 62, of Hollywood, AL, received eternal healing April 3, 2023 surrounded by his family. Donnie was born Feb. 22, 1961 to Frank and Mary Ruth Holderfield in Birmingham, AL. 

In his youth, Donnie could be found keeping the Long Hallow neighborhood on their toes with his brothers, which he would assure you was nothing more than a friendly game of football. Donnie attended Scottsboro High School, where he was a member to the class of 1980. While at Scottsboro High School, he played center for the Wildcat Football Team.

