Donnie Ray Holderfield, 62, of Hollywood, AL, received eternal healing April 3, 2023 surrounded by his family. Donnie was born Feb. 22, 1961 to Frank and Mary Ruth Holderfield in Birmingham, AL.
In his youth, Donnie could be found keeping the Long Hallow neighborhood on their toes with his brothers, which he would assure you was nothing more than a friendly game of football. Donnie attended Scottsboro High School, where he was a member to the class of 1980. While at Scottsboro High School, he played center for the Wildcat Football Team.
Donnie spent his professional life surrounded by cars, whether it be repairing them or towing them. Even after he was no longer physically able to help, you could always count on him to walk you through repairing any blinking light or strange noise.
On the day he first met Julie, in 1979, he said he would marry her. You could always count on Donnie to do exactly what he said, so marry her he did on April 4th, 1987. In their 44 years together, they shared in countless adventures, both good and bad, but they navigated them together. Their greatest adventure was raising their 3 children. From the moment he became a father, Donnie beamed with pride and would tell anyone who would listen about his children’s accomplishments.
Two constants in Donnie’s life were his love of The Alabama Crimson Tide and his ability to make someone laugh. It didn’t matter what sport it was; if Alabama was playing somewhere, he was watching and screaming “Roll Tide”. If you needed to laugh, you could always count on Donnie to make that happen. His comedic timing and storytelling abilities were unparalleled.
The only thing that outshined his love of the Tide was being Cheech to his grandboys. Nothing in this world brought him more joy than them. If you ever spoke to Donnie, then you knew all about Holder and Shepherd.
He is survived by his wife Julie; children and children in love, Cranessa and James Bailey, Andrew Holderfield and Michael Sennett, and Sabrina and Josh Davison; his grandchildren Holder and Shepherd Bailey, sisters Patricia Doss, Gwen Roberts, and Christine Lees, brothers Charles (Steve) (Judy) Holderfield, and Michael (Sherry) Holderfield, special friends Randall and Gayle Cook, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Ruth Holderfield; sisters, Ann Bates and Mary Jo Murphy; brothers, Hairl and Frankie Holderfield; and grandchild, Nayeli Davison.
The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday April 5, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Burial will follow at Burgess Cemetery. Before his passing, Donnie requested that everyone wear Bama gear to his funeral service.
