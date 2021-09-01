Ray J. Hendrix, 74 of Mount Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in PInehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hendrix is survived by his wife, Deborah Hendrix; children, Tammy Keller (David) and Tommy Hendrix; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Hendrix and nephew, Jeffery Hendrix.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Hendrix Mabrey; father, Henry Hendrix and sister, Becky Hendrix.
Mr. Hendrix was a graduate of Sardis High School and was a veteran, retiring from the United States Army after 21 years of service. After his military retirement, he enjoyed working construction as a heavy equipment operator.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.