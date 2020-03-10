Betty Sue Johnston Wells Ricketts passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Ricketts is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Baugh and Anita Wells; sister, Joyce Sons; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, AR and Johnnie Johnston; sisters, Virginia Saint and Doris Rousseau; brother, Terry Johnston and husbands, Carlos Wells and Thomas Harold Ricketts.
A special thank you to Heartlite Hospice and caretakers, Denise Wooten, Rhonda Bailey and Stephanie Pollard.