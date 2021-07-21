Bob Van Washington, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Robert “Jody” Gamble officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Washington is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dixie Ann Washington; son, Donald (Sonia) Washington of Scottsboro; daughter, Susan (Bill) Davis of Pell City; granddaughters, Elizabeth Washington and Emily Washington, both of Scottsboro; granddaughter, Lauren (Steven) Hicks of Pell City; grandson, Russ (Angie) Davis of Pell City; great granddaughter, Kylie Ryan Matthews of Scottsboro; great granddaughter, Kinsley Collum of Pell City; great grandson, Jacob Davis of Pell City and a host of family and friends.
Bob lived to take care of his family. He was also an avid Alabama football fan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Washington; his parents, William Fletcher Washington and Marie Liza Rodgers Washington, all from Pell City and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Washington of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.