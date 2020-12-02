Wouter Willem Dieperink, known as Dutchman by many, was born on a farm in the small town of Westervoort, Netherlands on July 1, 1946. He immigrated to the United States in 1963 with his parents and siblings, settling in Ohio.
Wout paid his way through Ohio State where he a member of Triangle Fraternity. There he met the love of his life, Joan Graska, and they married in 1970. Together, they traveled the world before starting a family.
Wout and Joan moved to Scottsboro in 1976, where he was a project engineer for Mead Paper Company. During his time at the papermill, he was involved with many large projects including the addition of a second paper machine. He retired as engineering and maintenance manager in 2009.
Wouter was a faithful member of the St. Jude Catholic Church for over 44 years. He was also active in numerous community activities through the years, including scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 18, Habitat for Humanity construction manager for 14 years, board member for CASA for 18 years, treasurer for Lions Club and the Veterans Memorial Park construction.
Wouter loved Scottsboro and was proud to be part of this community. He enjoyed hiking on fall days and boating with friends. He adored his wife, loved his children and was the best playmate ever to his grandchildren. He was devoted brother, caring uncle and loyal friend.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Erick (Stephanie) Dieperink, Michelle (Joe) Belden and Heather (Luke) Optholt; siblings, Martin (Linda0 Dieperink, Lidy (Gary) Johnson and Annie (Nick) Gough and grandchildren, Isabelle and Abby Dieperink; Laurel, Alice and Joey Belden; Lucy Emmett and Ben Optholt.
A drive around visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church for all friends. A private funeral mass was held for family with burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Sayde’s Fund for Spreading Hope through the First National Bank in Scottsboro (Sayde’s Fund, 655 Wynn Rd., Scottsboro, AL 35759) or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.