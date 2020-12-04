Susie Gilliam, 58 of Section, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Bluff Cemetery in Section.
