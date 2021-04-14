Terry Don Shultz, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Details will be announced at a later time.
Mr. Shultz is survived by his daughters, Traci Doss, Bridgett (Jeremy) Bohanon and Chasity Shultz (Jeremy Campbell); grandchildren, Christian (Emily) Doss, PFC Solomon Doss, Gavin McCrary, Maddy McCrary, Braeden McCrary, Emerson Bohanon, Kayln Harris, Landon Campbell and Jillian Campbell; great granddaughter, Scarlett Doss; brother, Chris (Julia) Shultz; sister, Sheila (Terry) Scott and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Louise Shultz.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.