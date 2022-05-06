Thomas (Tom) McCoy Petty, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
A graveside service was held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ron Harvey officiating.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Petty; daughters, Ramona (Steve) Hayes and Melissa (Mark) Bell; grandchildren, Nathan Machen, Colby (Jenny) Machen, Lilla Bell and Lydia Bell; great grandchildren, Landon Machen and Dillion Machen; sister, Elaine Cash; brothers, Lawrence Petty, Steve (Gina) Petty and Jerry (Mona) Petty and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mattie Petty; son, Bobby Patterson; sisters, Doris Jean Elmore and Lynn Wright; brother, William (Bill) Petty; mother-in-law, Jewel Shope; sister-in-law, Donna Petty and brother-in-law, William (Bill) Eddings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
