Sandra Eileen Ford, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Ms. Ford is survived by her daughter, Tonia Newman; grandchildren, Aaron Newman (Caleigh Culpepper) and Gabriel Newman (Emily Atkins); sisters, Bonny Womack, Susan Koch and Dawn Reilingh; brothers, Bill Code, David Robertson, Mark Stedman and Richard Hodge and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, B. John Ford and Grace Ford and siblings, Bob Ford, Ronnie Ford and Doug Ford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.