Danny “Big Un” Ward Jr., 46 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dale Phillips, Aarron Cotton, Jamie Bowers, Dustin Peacock, Waylon Black, Mikey Hall, T.J. Connelly, Jacob Littles and Sambo Thompson.
He is survived by his mother, Janice Lands of Scottsboro; sister, Angie (Dale) Lands of Scottsboro; God daughter, Cali Mae Carlton; aunts, Imogene Johnson, Gail (Mike) Carter and Bobby (Johnny) Tidwell all of Scottsboro; close cousins, Cheryl Moore, Amy Venable and Crystal Matthews; several friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Ward Sr.; stepfather, T.J. Lands; grandmothers, Georgia Johnson and Maddie Lou Ward; grandfathers, Ben Johnson and Kelly Ward; several aunts, uncles, his baby nephew and niece.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.