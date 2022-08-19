Dorothy Jean Maples, born April 14, 1944, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Paint Rock, surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maples; parents, Sam and Moranda Morris; brothers, L.B. Morris, Albert Morris and J.C. Morris and sisters, Rosie Scott, Anna Mae Fricks, Eliza Posey, Ruth Heuring, Sue Davis, Ann Henshaw and Faye Simmons.

