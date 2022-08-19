Dorothy Jean Maples, born April 14, 1944, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Paint Rock, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maples; parents, Sam and Moranda Morris; brothers, L.B. Morris, Albert Morris and J.C. Morris and sisters, Rosie Scott, Anna Mae Fricks, Eliza Posey, Ruth Heuring, Sue Davis, Ann Henshaw and Faye Simmons.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Miller and Bruce (April) Maples; her grandchildren, Josh Miller, Anthony Stansell and Laura Maples; great grandchildren, Soren Stansell and Reina Stansell and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy “Dot” Maples was a loving wife, mother, memaw and friend. She lived a full life in the beautiful Paint Rock Valley. She was born and raised in Estillfork.
She graduated from Paint Rock Valley High School in 1962. Later that year she would marry the love of her life, and they would spend 59 years living an amazing love story.
On Sept. 8, 1962, she married Bobby, and they soon moved to Hollytree. There they started a family and had two beautiful children, Wanda and Bruce.
She loved spending time with family and cherished every moment she could. Dot had a genuine servant’s heart and always put others above herself.
She truly enjoyed the simple things in life and found joy in everything. Her smile was radiant, and her love was endless.
A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Clay Cemetery with Don Milligan officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY MAPLES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.