William David “Bud” McCrary, 94 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 with his family by his side in Hollywood. He was born on June 25, 1926 in Scottsboro to Will and Lillie McCrary.
Bud was a Private First Class in the United States Army from 1945-1946. He served his time in World War II in Japan for 11 months and 25 days. He was 12 weeks away from graduating from high school when he was drafted into service.
Later in 2002, he did receive his high school diploma along with his granddaughter Kelly DeHart Brown.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Scottsboro for 56 years. His interests included spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, fishing and an avid rabbit and quail hunter.
He also served as the president of the Jackson County Sportsman Club. He worked for the Alabama State Highway Department for 37 years as a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Marie McCrary of 41 years and Helen McCrary of 28 years; sisters, Polly Glass, Velma Walker, Lucille Goolsby and Mable Smart and brothers, Willard James and Grady James.
He has six children, Danny (Joy) McCrary, Dennis (Debbie) McCrary, Sandra Owens, Carolyn Palmer, Benny (Mary) DeHart and Valerie (David) Bitondo; 13 grandchildren, Robbie Simmons, Carrie Brinkley, Randy Owens, Scotty Owens, Michael McCrary, Brent McCrary, Adam McCrary, Clint McCrary, Christy Wright Boland, Adam Wright, Kelly Brown, Rebecca Satterfield and Riley Vincent and 23 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Sammy Gilbreath and Rev. Shandy Dill officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Brown, Michael McCrary, Brent McCrary, Clint McCrary, Zachary Simmons and Riley Vincent.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.