Cordie Lucille Gerbige, 99, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gerbige is survived by her son, Harry (Brenda) Gerbige; daughter, Joan (Robert) Austin; brother, Tom (Betty) Mitchell; grandchildren, Tammy (Gregg) Deetman, Brett (Christina) Gerbige, Heath (Dena) Gerbige and Tracy Johnson; 12 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gerbige; parents, Fannie and Stephen Mitchell; sisters, Cornelia Light, Lora Sharp, Ruby Sharp, Opal Shelton and Stella Skinner and brothers, Claude Mitchell, Ray Mitchell and Clayton Mitchell.
