On July 3, 2022, Mary Lou Upton, 71, left her earthly home and went to Heaven to be with her loved ones.
Mary Lou was originally from Stevenson but lived in Scottsboro for over 35 years. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
She worked most of her life for Ken Looney where she met many people. She loved her professional career with Mr. Looney. She enjoyed time with family and friends and shopping. She never met a stranger. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of her life. She will be missed by everyone.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Jarred (Amy) Grentz, Jamie Grentz Haislip and Steffany Chastain; her sister, Donna (Paul) Miles; brother, Randy (Amanda) Stewart; sister-in-law, Cindy Brown; brother-in-law, Phil Jones; grandchildren, Madison (Ryley) Ledbetter, Heath (Courtney) Brockman, Marlee McBride, Lily Jones, Dylan Chastain, Maya Grentz, Halle Beam and Brooklyn Chastain; great grandchildren, Evan Brockman and Rynlie Ledbetter and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert (Billy) Stewart and Ruth (Lee) Wigley; great granddaughter, Rylan Jade Brockman; sister-in-law, Vickie Hicks; grandson, Hunter Haislip; son-in-law, Derek Chastain; sister, Nitta Jones and bonus mom, Bobbie Caulder.
