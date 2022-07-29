Joe Mack Wilkerson Sr., 86 of Stevenson, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Louise Ivey Wilkerson, whom he shared 64 years of marriage; sister, Mildred Littlejohn; brother, James Hugh Wilkerson; daughters, Thelda Wilkerson, Martha (Ray) Venable and Linda (Billy) Edwards; son, Joe Mack Wilkerson Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer Fuller, Rebecca Stubblefield, B.J. (Megan) Miller, Stephanie (Josh) Mason, Jacob Gamble, Ethan Gamble and Josalyn Miller; 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.