Catherine (Cathy) Ann Dunn, 77 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 29, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Cathy grew up around the Marshall County area. She had a passion for gardening, cooking for her family, camping trips and taking vacations to the beach with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Alford Dunn; daughter, Karen Dunn; parents, Noah and Mary Malone; grandson, Little Mark Dunn; great grandson, Baby Mark Dunn; sisters, Wanda, Barbara, Doris and Martha; brothers, JR and Jack and son-in-law, Roger Corbitt.
Cathy is survived by her children, Sandy (David) Tidwell of Flintstone Georgia, Delores Corbitt of Stevenson, David Dunn of Blountsville, Mark Dunn (Chris) of Chattanooga Tennesse, and Danny Dunn of Scottsboro; sister Louise Dunn of Chattanooga, Tennesssee and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at 11a.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Eddie Schubert officiating. The burial will be in Preston Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
