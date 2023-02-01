Catherine (Cathy) Ann Dunn, 77 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Jan. 29, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Cathy grew up around the Marshall County area. She had a passion for gardening, cooking for her family, camping trips and taking vacations to the beach with her family.

