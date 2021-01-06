Thelma Sandridge Snodgrass, 93 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born on June 5, 1927 in Kirbytown (Marshall County) and attended elementary school there. She was later sent to Scottsboro to attend Carver High School in 1942.
She became a lifelong member of the A.M.E. Church. She was the widow of the late Rev. King D. Snodgrass. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School, in Scottsboro, and received the Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from Alabama A&M University. She taught in the Scottsboro City School System for 34 years.
For years, Sister Snodgrass has used her time, talent and energy, contributing and enjoying the following: volunteering for Meals on Wheels, volunteering at Highlands Medical Center, member of the AARP and former member of the NAACP, member of the Christmas Charities organization, member of the RSVP, member and committee leader in the Jackson County Voters League, devout supporter and worker in the Alabama Democratic Conference, Inc., member of the Jackson County Retired Teachers Association, AEA and NEA.
At the local church, Sister Snodgrass has served as president of the Senior Choir and president of the Missionary Society. She was one of the past chairpersons of the Agnes Cooper Area Missionary Society of the South Birmingham/Huntsville District of the North Alabama Conference.
Recently, she was a trustee, choir member, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and a member of the Missionary Society at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church.
Mrs. Snodgrass enjoyed retirement from her teaching career with continuous participation in community activities and traveling, both in the U.S. and in foreign countries. Her U.S travel includes her enthusiastic attendance at district, annual and general AME conferences.
Two children, a son and daughter, feel proud and boast about a smart, busy, friendly mother. She was the grandmother of Akinni and Kanika Snodgrass and the great grandmother of eight children.
Preceding her in death was her husband, King Snodgrass; her parents, Clarence and Mary Sandridge, sister, Bessie Grayson and brothers, JC and Howard Sandridge.
Thelma leaves behind to celebrate and cherish her life a daughter, Olivia Snodgrass of New Orleans, Louisiana; a son, Ricky Martin of Scottsboro; grandson, Akinni Snodgrass; granddaughter, Olivia Kanika Snodgrass of New Orleans and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homecoming Celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Life celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required at the Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church, at 608 N. Houston Street in Scottsboro. Rev. Lasagna Smith will be officiating.
