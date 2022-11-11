Paul Michael Williams Sr., 61 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Friendship Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 3:29 am
Paul Michael Williams Sr., 61 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Friendship Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!