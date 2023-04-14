Elijah Madison Mayfield passed away peacefully at Cloverdale Manor in Scottsboro, AL, on April 5, 2023, at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Lucille Summers Mayfield, his children including: Debbie (Randy) Weekley of Ocala, FL, Eddie (Deborah) Mayfield of Belleview, FL, John (Theresa) Mayfield of Palm Coast, FL, Greg Mayfield of Dade City, FL, Lucille’s children…. Elijah has 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elijah and Leola Mayfield, siblings WT Shelton, Elsie Manning, Hazel Parten, Earl Mayfield, Janila Murphy, Walker Mayfield, Irene Fitzhugh, Fred Mayfield, Vivian Neil Tally, Herman Mayfield, and children Mark Mayfield, Timothy Stewart, and Junior Johnson.

