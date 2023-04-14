Elijah Madison Mayfield passed away peacefully at Cloverdale Manor in Scottsboro, AL, on April 5, 2023, at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Lucille Summers Mayfield, his children including: Debbie (Randy) Weekley of Ocala, FL, Eddie (Deborah) Mayfield of Belleview, FL, John (Theresa) Mayfield of Palm Coast, FL, Greg Mayfield of Dade City, FL, Lucille’s children…. Elijah has 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elijah and Leola Mayfield, siblings WT Shelton, Elsie Manning, Hazel Parten, Earl Mayfield, Janila Murphy, Walker Mayfield, Irene Fitzhugh, Fred Mayfield, Vivian Neil Tally, Herman Mayfield, and children Mark Mayfield, Timothy Stewart, and Junior Johnson.
He was born in Scottsboro, AL on March 10, 1938. His childhood in Dutton instilled a lifelong passion for Jesus, and he loved to speak about it with anyone who would listen. He met Lucille at church and was smitten by her love of Jesus. He also enjoyed fishing with his sons and grandchildren.
Elijah worked in Arcadia, Florida for 33 years as an Insurance Salesman with the United Insurance Company. Elijah retired to Scottsboro. He was a member of the House of Prayer Church in Fackler. He loved to garden, work outside, fish, and pray. While in Arcadia, he ran the bus ministry and prison ministry for the First Assembly of God.
The funeral will be held in two locations, in Scottsboro at Scottsboro Funeral Home on April 13, 2023. There will be a viewing from 1-2 pm followed by service at 2 pm. All friends and family are welcome. The family asks that donations be made to the House of Prayer and in Arcadia, Florida at Apostolics of Arcadia on April 17, 2023. There will be a viewing for family at 12 and friends and family at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. All friends and family are welcome. The family asks that donations be made to the Apostolics of Arcadia. Graveside service will be held immediately following the service at Joshua Creek Cemetery in Arcadia, Florida.
