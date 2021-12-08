Kenneth Roy Shelton, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at Highlands Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
He was born on March 16, 1932 to Charley and Lora Shelton and was a lifelong resident of the Scottsboro area.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his two sons, Gary Shelton and Ronnie Shelton; a daughter-in-law, Montelene Shelton and many good friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annie Rivers; and most importantly, he was finally able to rejoin his loving wife of 54 years, Delores Shelton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.