Paul “Moose” Tidwell, 77 of Hollywood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Cooper Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Tidwell is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Tidwell; children, Randy Paul Tidwell, Melinda Maynor and Penny Wright; stepson, Michael Pence; grandchildren, Chad Brashier, Robby Brashier, Crystal Smith, Jamie Tidwell, Paula Tidwell, Vandi Tidwell and Madison McKenzie; several great grandchildren; sister, Brenda Cooper (Ray); brother, Kenneth Tidwell and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rebecca Tidwell; sister, Sandra Walden; grandson, Johnathan Wright; grandparents, Melton and Eula Potter and Wilton and Roberta Tidwell and nieces, Angel Harding and Michelle Stewart.
