Dr. Phillip A. Webb, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Crestwood Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Matt Helms and Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Webb, Perry Hoge, Samuel Bell, Steven Bell, Tim Burtis and Travis Chapman with honorary pallbearers Joey Webb and Aaron Chapman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Phillip is survived by daughters, Rebekah (Tim) Burtis and Hannah (Steven) Bell; grandchildren, Ella Bell, Samuel Bell, Sadie Bell and Evelyn Burtis; mother, Shelby Webb; brother, Bobby (Missy) Webb and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Webb Jr. and grandparents, George and Fannie Hoge and William C. and Jennie Webb Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.