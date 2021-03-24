Gary Kirby, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mr. Kirby is survived by his daughters, Hannah Kirby and Ashley Kirby; son, John Kirby and grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Braeden Smith and Chloe Chambless.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ida Kirby.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

