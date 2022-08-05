Windell (Hoot) Gibson, 85 of Flat Rock/Bryant, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Parkridge West Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Floral Crest Seventh Day Adventist Church. Live stream will be available at floralcrestsda.org and click on YouTube or Facebook to view the service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delphyne Ballard Gibson; his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Gibson; daughter, Carol Gibson (Scott) Howard; son, Ray (Caryn) Gibson; grandchildren, Sarah Sims, Mary Gibson (Bradley) Bozeman, Allison Gibson, Grace Gibson and Caleb Gibson; great granddaughter, Alisha Jane Bozeman; brothers, Bill Gibson and Paul (Joan) Gibson; several nieces, nephew, cousins and friends; stepson, Terry (April) Reece; step grandchildren, Julia Reece and Jeremy (Leslie) Slay and step great-grandson, Logan Johnson.
Mr. Gibson was a Korean War veteran. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after boot camp and then transferred to Korea a little while later.
He was the owner of Gibson Industrial in Rossville, Georgia for about 40 years. Mr. Gibson was also a member of Floral Crest Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, DC and Ollie Wooden Gibson; his second wife, Lou Wooden Gibson; grandchildren, Michael Anderson and Ashley Gibson and stepdaughter, Debra Ann Reece Benson.
