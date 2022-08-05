Windell (Hoot) Gibson, 85 of Flat Rock/Bryant, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Parkridge West Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Floral Crest Seventh Day Adventist Church. Live stream will be available at floralcrestsda.org and click on YouTube or Facebook to view the service.

