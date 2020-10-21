William David McClendon, 64 of Scottsboro, passed away at home on Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Mr. McClendon was born on Dec. 10, 1955 in Tampa, Florida. He moved to Scottsboro 13 years ago.
He was welder from the age of 17 until he earned his fitter title. He was a loving father and husband who worked hard, sometimes two jobs, to give his family a good life. He had a dry but funny sense of humor.
He could kid you with a straight face. He was a good and lifelong friend to many. He was always busy doing something. It was rare for him to take “down time” for himself. He worked as a boilermaker until 2007 until he retired.
David was fond of working on small engines, gardening, westerns and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, JoEllen; daughters, Melissa McClendon, Stephanie (John) McFarland and Michelle (Tim) Cody; grandchildren, Christopher, Brooke, Brandon and Damien; sisters, Gail (Fred) Griffis, Theresa (Curtis) Safran and Kathy McClendon (Gary); nieces, Caitlin and Katie and nephew, Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his father, William and mother, Madelyn.
We would like to thank Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their loving care. Lastly, I am William D. McClendon, and I approved this obituary.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.