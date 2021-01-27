Lona Wright, 81 of Hollywood, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Wright; son, Gary Wright; three grandchildren, Ashley Blair, Amber Wright and Allen “Toe Head” Wright and six great grandchildren, Dominik Blair, Vassay Blair, Chantel Wright, Ryder Doss, Allen Wright III and Lona Wright.
The family would like to thank Heartlite Hospice for all their help.
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Milraney.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.