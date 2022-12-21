Charles William Clements, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Quineth Ward and Jonathan Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Boxes Cove Cemetery.