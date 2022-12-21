Charles William Clements, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Quineth Ward and Jonathan Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Boxes Cove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Clements is survived by his children, Carla Werno and Anthony Clements; special son-in-law, Thomas Werno; grandson, Logan Werno; sisters, Cynthia Corbitt and Diane Olinger (Jerry); special friend, Candy McCurdy and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Dyer; parents, Clarence and Sarah Clements and brother, Gene Clements.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.