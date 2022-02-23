Mary Sue Pace Holt, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Cloverdale Nursing Home. She was a member of Pathway Baptist Church.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Joe Moore officiating. She was buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Alisa Nelson and Shelia Lemons; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Holt and son, Grady Whisenant.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.