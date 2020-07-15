Vivian Day, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Webb Officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 12-1:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Day is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Eddie) Pace; sons, Chris (Kathy) White and Steve White; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister, Cookie Gilliam and brother, Stanley Berry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Day; parents, Melvin and Cornelia Berry; sisters, Frances Berry, Phyllis Feltman, Shirley Satterfield, Betty McDougal and Beverly Branum and brothers, Clark Berry, Robert Berry and Jimmy Berry.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.