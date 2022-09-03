Tallulah C. Bush, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the comfort of her home.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 12-5 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of TALLULAH BUSH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.