Tallulah C. Bush, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the comfort of her home.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 12-5 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Bush is survived by her daughter, Paula Bush-Lockhart; son, Neal Bush; sister, Nancy Carol (Richard) Boren; granddaughter, Kelsey Lockhart; grandsons, Robbie (Natalie) Lockhart and Taylor (Kaelin) Lockhart and several great grandchildren, nephews and a niece.
She is also survived by her “other son,” Bama Bob Yates.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tressie Neal and Nancy Cunningham; husband, Paul W. Bush; sister, Edith C. Hess and son-in-law, Robert Earl Lockhart.
For 35 years, Tallulah worked at Highlands Medical Center, known then as Jackson County Hospital. She was instrumental in starting the ambulance service for Jackson County.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as watching/listening to Alabama football.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
