Benny Evans, 64 of Woodville, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. David Moorman and Anthony Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Benny is survived by his wife, Lisa Evans; daughters, Emily Evans and Tilly Evans; sons, Wesley (Tiffany) Evans and Preston (Ivy) Evans; grandchildren, Kinley Evans and Leila Evans and sisters, Pat Warren, Jane Wright and Dale Cain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Treva Evans and sisters, Nancy Campbell and Debbie Henry.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.