Kathleen Weddington, 86 of Woodville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
In this trying time, the family will be having a private visitation and funeral. There will be a drive-by pass around for the public to see the family at the Pleasant Groves Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, starting at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Weddington is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Campbell; sons, Randall (Jeannette) Weddington and Stanley (Candace) Weddington; grandsons, Jacob Campbell, Jamie (Stephanie) Campbell, Jeremy (Amy) Weddington, Austin (Amber) Weddington and Clinton Weddington; granddaughter, Tabitha (Tim) Martin and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Weddington.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.