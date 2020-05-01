Vera Loretta Hancock, 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Pleasant View Cemetery with Rev. Alan Crawford officiating and Scottsboro Funeral Home directing.
Pallbearers will be Colton Kenimer, Blair Kenimer, Parker Hancock, Richard Smith, Scott Partin and Bode Smith.
Mrs. Hancock is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Hancock of Pisgah; son, Kevin Hancock of Tuscaloosa; grandsons, Colton (Morgan) Kenimer of Pisgah, Blair (Hannah) Kenimer of Rainbow City and Parker Hancock of Tuscaloosa; great-granddaughter, Hattie Wynn Kenimer of Pisgah; brothers, Nolan (Betty Jean) Shelton of Rainsville and Alvie (Pat) Shelton of Pisgah; sister, Mary (Dewitt) Johnson of Hokes Bluff and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Hancock; parents, Thomas and Evie Lee Shelton; brothers, Delbert Shelton and Julian Shelton and sisters, Pauline Wininger and Ruth Crowe.