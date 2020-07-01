Doris Jean Rudder, 86 of Stevenson, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Doris was a retired RN, previously working at Jackson County Hospital, North Jackson Hospital and the last 27 years before retirement at the TVA Widow’s Creek Steam Plant.
She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Stevenson.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Rudder; son, John Cook (Lisa) Rudder; daughter, Mary (Wally) Rowe; four grandsons, Josh (Millie) Rudder, Lucas (Cinthya) Rudder, Zack (Rikki) Rudder and Seth Rowe and seven great grandchildren, Tony, Jack, Linda, Mary Chase, Mattie Grace, George and Hudson.
Mrs. Rudder was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Etta Cook.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Stevenson from 12-2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Perry Whitaker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 112 College Street, Stevenson, AL 35772.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.