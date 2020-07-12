Stan Matthews, 52, born Oct. 1, 1967, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Stan was a graduate of Scottsboro High School.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Center Point Cemetery with Steve Allred officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Scottsboro Funeral Home, from 12-1:30 p.m.
Stan is survived by his parents, Billy and Shirley Matthews of Scottsboro; brother, Scott (Holly) Matthews of Scottsboro; sister, Farrah (Kevin) Davis of Rockmart, Georgia; nephews, Nate Matthews, Camden Matthews, both of Scottsboro and Brodie Matthews of Rockmart, Georgia; nieces, Lani Matthews of Scottsboro and Madison and Taylor Davis of Rockmart, Georgia; aunts, Judy (Ray) Wilborn and Ginger (Tom) Brewer, both of Scottsboro and uncle, Kenneth (Patricia) Matthews of Hollywood.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Matthews; grandparents, Buster and Ruth Matthews of Hollywood and Bill and Evelyn Smith of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.