Robbie Galloway, 63 of Section, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Pinehaven Cemetery.
Mr. Galloway is survived by his wife, Dory Galloway; son, Josh (Betsy) Galloway; grandchildren, Bo and Olivia Galloway and sister, Linda Holcomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson Galloway and Vida Mae Dukes Galloway; brother, Rabon Galloway and sisters, Katherine Stevens and Carolyn Durham.