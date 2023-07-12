Ted Patterson of Section, Alabama passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the age of 88. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Section Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Davistown Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson is survived by grandsons, Ethan Shankles, Chris Shankles, and Sammy Shankles; brothers, Mickey (Kim) Patterson and Randy (Margie) Patterson; host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Trene Patterson; wife, Mary Ann Patterson; daughter, Crystal Patterson; sister, Wanda Gail Lowery.