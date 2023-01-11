Virginia Mae Swinford, 78 of Section, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Chaney Chapel.
Mrs. Swinford is survived by sons, Charles (Betsy) Swinford, Chalmer Ray Jr. (Sherry) Swinford and Joey (Semone) Swinford; daughter, Debbie (Dale) Dobbs; grandchildren, Chris and Quincey Swinford, Austin and Sammie Swinford, Gage Swinford (and Anna), Noah and Yasmin Swinford, Nash Swinford (and Becca), Zoe Matthews, Luke Swinford, Jackson Swinford and Andrew Swinford; great granddaughter, Anniston Swinford; brothers, Aubrey (Wanda) Justice and Kenneth (Theda) Justice; sister, Wanda Shavers and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Chalmer Ray Swinford; parents, Vernon and Vesta Justice and siblings, Curtis Justice, Edward Justice and Lou Jean Sanders.
