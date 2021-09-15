Randall “Randy” Carl Tubbs, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at his home.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children’s of Alabama, 1600 7th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35233, or to the charity of your choice.
Mr. Tubbs is survived by his wife of 51 years, Samantha Tubbs; daughter, Stacey Tubbs Venable; grandchildren, Garrett, Carley and Shelby Venable; sisters, Trish Tubbs, Roxana Tucker and Mary Guinn and many loving nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Battice M. Tubbs.
The family would like to especially thank his caregiver, Mary Adams, and Hospice of North Alabama.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.