Helen Georgia Edwards, 85, passed away Aug. 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 3:18 am
Helen Georgia Edwards, 85, passed away Aug. 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Edwards will lie in repose two hours prior to service time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!