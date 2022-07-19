Donald Ray McAllister, 77 of Stevenson, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center.
No formal service will be held, announced Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc.
Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the great outdoors. His greatest love was his granddaughter, Rylie. He enjoyed watching her participate in different activities and dropping and picking her up at school.
Mr. McAllister is survived by his wife, Peggy McAllister; daughter, Amanda Smith and husband Chris; granddaughter, Rylie Smith; sister, Shirley McCrary; sister-in-law, Carol Cagle and brother-in-law, Charles Dixon and wife Dean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Gladyne McAllister.