Bruce Guffey, 82 of Rainsville, passed away on July 22, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jody Bell officiating. Interment followed at Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Mr. Guffey is survived by his wife, Shelia Guffey; children, Tina Sewell (Benny), Waylon Guffey Jr. (Kim) and Sean Guffey (Melinda); grandchildren, Derrick, Amber, Adrienne, Danielle, JJ, Dallas, Savannah and Avery; great grandchildren, Taylor, Parker, Calliegh, Braxton, Jaxon and Remmi; brother, Joey Guffey and sisters, Barbara Berry and Glenda Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Earl Guffey and Elizabeth Guffey; mother and stepfather, Mildred Johnson and Harve Johnson; sister, Lois Fritchman and brother, Calvin Bell.