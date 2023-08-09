James Ray Maynor, 54 of Scottsboro passed away Friday Aug. 4, 2023 at his residence.
He is survived by his daughter, Keera Allen (Jeremy); sister, Lisa Allen; two brothers, Roger Allen and Tony Maynor (Candy); grandchildren, Rowan Allen and Rhett Allen and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Pauline Mears Maynor and sister, Sheila Maynor.
The Funeral Service was held Monday August 7, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. John Frasier officiating. The visitation was held at the Scottsboro Funeral Home on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The burial followed at Hytop Cemetery.