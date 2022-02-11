Sharon LeQuire, 81, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A longtime resident of Scottsboro, she recently moved back home to East Tennessee, where she shared a love of the Smokies and Cades Cove with her husband, Don.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald LeQuire; parents, Ted and Stella Pritchett and brother, Clay Pritchett.
She is survived by her children, Stan (Coleen) LeQuire, Mark (Gage) LeQuire, Karen (Troy) Crow and Shelly (Skip) Adams; grandchildren, Josh (Kristin) LeQuire, Daniel (Heather) Cone, Anna (Clint) LeQuire, Michael Silva, Matthew (MC) Lawson, Anthony Silva, Rachel LeQuire and Caitlin LeQuire; dozens of great grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Sonny) Hurst, Millie (Felix) Daniels, Bill (Kay) Pritchett, Alma Evans and Buck (Sandy) Pritchett; aunt, Hilda (Howard) Cook and best girlfriends, Pat Kitchens, Faye Bynum, Lori Bailey, Merble Reeves and Cheree Sisson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (www.mccammonammonsclick.com.