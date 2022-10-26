Dorothy Jo Kenimer, 82 of Pisgah, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family.

Born Dorothy Jo Oaks Oct. 4, 1940 to the late Dovard and Maxine “Mackie” Oaks, Jo was a native of Guntersville.

