Dorothy Jo Kenimer, 82 of Pisgah, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family.
Born Dorothy Jo Oaks Oct. 4, 1940 to the late Dovard and Maxine “Mackie” Oaks, Jo was a native of Guntersville.
A winner of the Miss Guntersville Lake pageant, Jo was a 1959 graduate of Marshall County High School and attended Jacksonville State University. While there, she met Sam Kenimer.
They were married in January 1961, moved to Pisgah and were blessed with four children over the coming years.
She operated a kindergarten program in her home for several years while also serving as a coach’s wife and later a principal’s wife during Sam’s career at Pisgah High School.
Jo became a pillar in the community as she and Sam impacted countless lives of children, students and players during Sam’s 28-year tenure.
An active member of Pisgah Baptist Church, she was a mainstay in the nursery and in Vacation Bible School for decades.
Known for her timeless style, green thumb and legendary sweet potato biscuits, her home always had an open door and was filled with laughter.
As her family grew, she became known as “Ma” to her 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren (with three more on the way). The legacy of her love, sacrifice and warmth will be remembered and dearly missed by family and friends.
Jo is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sam Kenimer; her siblings, Nancy Ann Winford (Brett) and Ed Oaks (Sharon); children, Terry Kenimer (Debbie), Ron Kenimer, Jeff Kenimer (Amanda) and Joanna Millican (Jonathan); grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews from multiple generations.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Pisgah Baptist Church with Alan Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery.
Flowers or a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) are welcomed by the family.
