Dan Freeman went home to be with Lord Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Sue and his daughters, Betsy (Butch) Runyan and Paige (John) Quinlivan.
He leaves behind a granddaughter, Tyler (Tim) Sojourner and grandson, Hunt (Dana) Quinlivan and six great grandchildren.
He was born in Martin, Tennessee to Roy and Ethel Freeman. He served in the US Marine Corps before graduating from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He was a member of the Professional Engineering Society. After he retired from TVA, he was employed at NASA where he was awarded a commendation by President Clinton for cost saving measures.
He was a longtime resident of Scottsboro and a very accomplished genealogist. He loved his church, Cumberland Presbyterian, and his church family. He served as a deacon and elder and served as chairman of the building and grounds committee for many years.
He was a proud member of the Lions Club, serving as president of three different clubs. He received the Edward Jones Award after 50 years of service. He served several terms as president of the Impact Board.
Working in his yard, boating and being with friends were happy times for him.
His grandchildren were special to him. They spent many hours making things, playing in the lake and piddling in the workshop. He was a true and faithful friend. He will be missed by his friends here on earth and welcomed into Heaven by those gone before.
The family is eternally grateful for the love and care given to him by the staff at Renaissance Marquis Memory Care Unit in Rome, Georgia and the special care shown by Helping Hands Sitter Service.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Sadye’s Fund for Spreading Hope.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
