Dan Freeman went home to be with Lord Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Sue and his daughters, Betsy (Butch) Runyan and Paige (John) Quinlivan.

He leaves behind a granddaughter, Tyler (Tim) Sojourner and grandson, Hunt (Dana) Quinlivan and six great grandchildren.

