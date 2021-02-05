Bonnie Dolbery Parks, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Parks is survived by her son, Thomas B. Kirby; two sisters, Ann Kennamer and Shirley Smart and grandchildren, Christy Nicole Johnson and Carter Jase Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.