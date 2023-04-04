Joan Catherine VanDyke Brickley Richardson (Mrs. Geno), age 92, of Scottsboro passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday March 30, 2023.
Joan was born November 9, 1930 to Granville VanDyke and Mary Pace VanDyke. She was one of eleven children. She raised three sons with her first husband of over 50years, Thomas Eugene Brickley (Mr. Geno). She and Mr. Geno owned and operated Geno’s Pizza in Scottsboro, Alabama for 26 years. After selling the business, during her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Highlands Medical Center for 24 years and at the First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro, where she was a long-time member. In her later years, she married Mr. Benjamin Richardson and they spent their last years enjoying each other’s company.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers and sisters, two husbands
Thomas Brickley and Benjamin Richardson, three sons (Infant Baby Brickley, Ronald
Keith Brickley, and John VanDyke Brickley), and one grandson David Brickley,
Joan is survived by two brothers, Dean VanDyke and Dale (Jeannie) VanDyke, a sister,
Jewel Hodo, son George Brickley, grandchildren Richard (Karen) Baker, Sara (David)
Billings, Benjamin (Stephanie) Brickley, Josh (Emily) Brickley, Stephanie Beasley, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joan loved people and would take any opportunity to help in time of need, including
often sitting with the sick and elderly of her church. She held deep Christian beliefs and shared those beliefs with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro on Monday,
April 3, 2023with Dr. Steven Screws officiating. Visitation at the church will be from 12 to 2 PM with service to follow at 2PM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro.