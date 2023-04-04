Joan Catherine VanDyke Brickley Richardson (Mrs. Geno), age 92, of Scottsboro passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday March 30, 2023.

Joan was born November 9, 1930 to Granville VanDyke and Mary Pace VanDyke. She was one of eleven children. She raised three sons with her first husband of over 50years, Thomas Eugene Brickley (Mr. Geno). She and Mr. Geno owned and operated Geno’s Pizza in Scottsboro, Alabama for 26 years. After selling the business, during her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Highlands Medical Center for 24 years and at the First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro, where she was a long-time member. In her later years, she married Mr. Benjamin Richardson and they spent their last years enjoying each other’s company.